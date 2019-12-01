‘Leapfrog' or letdown in battery tech?

On Nov. 19, Nikola, a Tesla competitor that is building fuel-cell-powered semitrucks, said it planned to unveil "game-changing" battery cell technology but not show it until its Nikola World 2020 conference, expected to take place next fall. Nikola says it plans to share the intellectual property with other automakers "due to the impact this technology will have on society and emissions."

The Phoenix startup asserts that the technology will be more environmentally friendly than lithium ion, could double the range of passenger EVs to 600 miles "with little or no increase to battery size and weight" and give Nikola's semis a range of 800 miles fully loaded. It says the battery's positive electrode, or cathode, will carry four times the energy density of lithium ion.

Some say such claims are overly ambitious and vague. Sam Jaffe, managing director of Cairn ERA, an energy storage research and consulting firm, said he is largely skeptical of the Nikola announcement due to the company's refusal to show performance data and reveal what university lab it is working with.

"Tesla's announcement of a million-mile battery, I wouldn't say is backed up, but they do have a published paper … where they explain exactly what they're talking about and why they made that claim and what the actual performance data of this particular battery recipe that they came up with that has essentially 20,000 cycles to it.

"Overpromising on breakthrough batteries is a common theme throughout the industry for the last couple of decades. It's happened many times, and it's a problem for the industry because people read these articles that just repeat the claims and say, problem solved. And it's not. Batteries are hard," Jaffe added. "Rarely has there been a leapfrog moment where a new chemistry that was never used before comes in and supplants the incumbent and changes the world. It doesn't work that way."