Krafcik leaves Waymo after 5 years as CEO

After five years as CEO of autonomous technology company Waymo, John Krafcik is stepping down.

Tekedra Mawakana and Dmitri Dolgov will succeed Krafcik as co-CEOs of the Mountain View, Calif.,-based Google subsidiary, Krafcik said in a LinkedIn statement Friday.

Mawakana and Dolgov currently serve as Waymo chief operating officer and chief technology officer, respectively.

"My time leading Waymo has been the capstone of my career," Krafcik said in a blog post. "Together, we've achieved remarkable firsts as we develop, deploy, and commercialize our fully autonomous Waymo Driver, and work to make our roads safer and mobility more accessible."

Krafcik said Mawakana and Dolgov "are an incredibly talented pair who are ideally suited for this moment."

An industry veteran, Krafcik, 59, previously served as the president of TrueCar, Inc., as well as president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America. Krafcik also held various roles in product development at Ford.

Krafcik didn't provide many details about his plans beyond serving as an advisor to Waymo. He and his wife will first enjoy a "refresh period where we look forward to reconnecting with old friends & family, and discovering new parts of the world," he wrote.