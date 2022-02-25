On-the-spot bots for campus deliveries

Kiwibot's semiautonomous sidewalk- delivery robots are set to roll around a lot more college campuses delivering food to students this year.

The Miami-based company this month announced new business from Sodexo North America that, combined with existing Sodexo business, will total $20 million this year. Today, Kiwibot has 200 robots delivering Sodexo food on 10 U.S. college campuses. The new contract will increase that to a total of 1,200 Kiwibots delivering across 50 U.S. college campuses by year end.

"In the contracts we're closing, each robot generates, on average, $1,000 per month," Kiwibot founder and CEO Felipe Chavez Cortes told Automotive News.

Kiwibot recently raised about $7.5 million in pre-series A funding from a group of investors, one of which is Sodexo. Among the other investors are venture capital firms Headline, House of Lithium and Gaingels.

Alejandro Otalora, Kiwibot's director of design, says the money will help build more robots, expand the company's U.S. design and engineering team, and further research and development.