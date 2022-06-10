Jeep ready to go electric in Europe, not as quickly in U.S.

Jeep's off-road contingent can take quiet excursions into the wilderness these days with the brand's plug-in hybrid 4xe models. For limited distances, at least.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe can get up to 25 miles of electric range, while the plug-in Wrangler offers 21. This capability represents a steppingstone to the next phase of electrification for the SUV brand.

But Jeep's electric vision goes much further. Its eyes are set on delivering purely electric jaunts along the 22-mile Rubicon Trail without using an ounce of gasoline while still having considerable range left at the end of the journey.

"Our perspective is you're going to be able to do the Rubicon Trail and have another 100 miles at the end of the Rubicon to go to a charging station," said Jeep CEO Christian Meunier. "That's what we need to be able to do, and I think we can do it with a BEV."

The era of zero-emission capability is coming quickly for Jeep. An all-electric lineup will arrive soon in Europe, but it's less clear when Jeep will move away from gasoline engines and make that transition in the U.S., its most important market.

Meunier said Jeep plans to stop selling internal combustion vehicles in most major European markets at the end of the year and offer only hybrids as parent company Stellantis looks for battery-electric vehicles to make up all of its sales in Europe by 2030. Progress has been slower in the U.S. for electric models, but Meunier sees momentum building while Jeep's 4xe tech paves the way for the EVs due out starting in 2023.

Plus, he sees a commitment to eco-friendly vehicles from the U.S. government, which has allotted billions of dollars toward installing 500,000 charging stations across the country. The Biden administration said the standards for these chargers "will ensure everyone can use the network — no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in."

And if the off-road crowd needs a boost before hitting the trail, they might get a helping hand from one of the Jeep-branded charging stations that began popping up near select trails last year.

At the same time, Meunier has concerns about the toll the growing number of EVs could take on power grids.