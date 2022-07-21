Premium brands, gas powered vehicles see gains in J.D Power most-appealing new vehicle study

J.D Power released the results of its 2022 U.S Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study on Thursday and found that premium brands are, on average, more favorable to consumers and that electric vehicles are still not as appealing to consumers as gas powered ones.
The study measures owners' "emotional attachment and level of excitement" after purchasing a new vehicle and asks owners to evaluate 37 different qualities, from comfort to excitement to drive, in the survey. J.D power aggregated these responses and assigned each vehicle brand an index score measured on a 1,000-point scale.
The study found mass market brands decreased in emotional appeal as compared to premium brands, with the gap widening to 31 points from 19 points in 2021. The study also found that mass market brand satisfaction decreased by four points while premium brands increased 8 points from 2021.