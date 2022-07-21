Premium brands, gas powered vehicles see gains in J.D Power most-appealing new vehicle study

The J.D. Power APEAL study showed that electric vehicles are still not as appealing to buyers as gas powered ones.

J.D Power released the results of its 2022 U.S Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study on Thursday and found that premium brands are, on average, more favorable to consumers and that electric vehicles are still not as appealing to consumers as gas powered ones.

The study measures owners' "emotional attachment and level of excitement" after purchasing a new vehicle and asks owners to evaluate 37 different qualities, from comfort to excitement to drive, in the survey. J.D power aggregated these responses and assigned each vehicle brand an index score measured on a 1,000-point scale.

The study found mass market brands decreased in emotional appeal as compared to premium brands, with the gap widening to 31 points from 19 points in 2021. The study also found that mass market brand satisfaction decreased by four points while premium brands increased 8 points from 2021.

J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Nameplate index ranking (based on a 1,000 point scale)

Premium brand:      Mass market brand:
Porsche888
Tesla887
Genesis886
Cadillac885
Dodge882
Mercedes-Benz876
BMW875
Land Rover871
Polestar871
Lincoln870
Alfa Romeo868
Jaguar868
Infiniti866
Lexus863
Ram863
GMC856
Volvo852
Acura851
Chevrolet851
Kia849
Mini848
Audi847
Hyundai846
Ford845
Jeep845
Nissan845
Buick843
Mitsubishi840
Mazda839
VW839
Subaru833
Toyota831
Chrysler829
Honda824
   
Luxury Average872
Mass Market Average841

The highest-ranked premium brand was Porsche with a score of 888, a six point improvement from 2021. The highest-ranked mass market brand was Dodge for the third consecutive year with a score of 882.

"Dodge is a fantastic example of knowing who your customer base is, and marketing to them, getting them to buy your cars and then satisfying them," David Amodeo, director of global automotive at J.D power, said. "Dodge is not for everyone...they found this niche in the market, and they've just targeted them and really appealed to them."

Audi and Honda were the lowest ranked premium and mass market brands with a score of 847 and 824 respectively.

The study also found that battery electric vehicles ranked lower than traditional gas powered vehicles with a score of 838 for BEVs as compared to 846 for gas powered vehicles. Tesla Motors, which received a score of 887, was not included in the BEV composite score due to concerns that "the brand's dominance in the category would skew the results of all other BEVs." Tesla is not rank-eligible because it does not allow J.D Power to survey owners in states where permission is required.

Satisfaction with fuel economy/range satisfaction decreased from last year amid a rise in gas prices, J.D Power said. Range/charging speed among BEV owners saw only a slight decrease in satisfaction from last year. Overall vehicle satisfaction fell one point on the 1,000 point scale, marking the first decline in eight years.

Top three models per segment

Top overall model: BMW X6

SegmentHighest rankedOthers ranked
Small Car*Nissan VersaKia Rio
Compact CarMini ClubmanVW Golf, Nissan Sentra
Compact Premium Car*Lexus IS
Compact Sporty Car*Mini Cooper
Midsize CarKia K5Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Altima
Upper Midsize Premium Car**Genesis G80
Large Premium Car*Mercedes-Benz EQSMercedes-Benz S-Class
Premium Sporty Car**Porsche 911Chevrolet Corvette
Small SUVFord Bronco SportMini Countryman, Nissan Kicks
Small Premium SUV*Mercedes-Benz GLAVolvo XC40
Compact SUVKia EV6Ioniq 5, Hyundai Tucson
Compact Premium SUVGenesis GV70BMW X4, Porsche Macan
Midsize SUVNissan MuranoChevrolet Blazer, Toyota Venza
Midsize Premium SUVInfiniti QX60Cadillac XT5, Land Rover Defender
Upper Midsize SUVHyundai PalisadeKia Telluride, Jeep Grand Cherokee
Upper Midsize Preium SUVBMW X6Genesis GV80, Porsche Cayenne
Large SUVJeep SUVChevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon
Large Premium SUV*Jeep Grand WagoneerCadillac Escalade
Minivan*Kia CarnivalToyota Sienna
Midsize PickupHyundai Santa CruzNissan Frontier, Ford Maverick
Large Light Duty PickupRam 1500Ford F-150, GMC Sierra
Large Heavy Duty Pickup*Ford Super DutyRam 2500/3500
*No other model in this segment performs above segment average.
**No rank-eligible models performed at or above segment average.

"The study was fielded as fuel prices were experiencing a meteoric rise, and that pinch at the pump is conveyed in lower vehicle satisfaction," Amodeo said in a statement. "Battery-electric vehicles have not been negatively affected by the increase in fuel costs but do have issues related to battery range and charging time."

J.D Power also gave out awards to automakers for models that ranked highest in their respective segment. Hyundai Motor Group received the most awards with seven, followed by BMW AG, Nissan Motor Co. and Stellantis with three each.

The study surveyed 84,265 consumers from February to May 2022 after more than 90 days of ownership.

Rivian rolls out its first batch of electric Amazon delivery vans
