Israeli tech startup receives fresh funding from Volvo and others

At a time when autonomous vehicles and Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist system are drawing greater scrutiny over their public-road performance, there's greater appetite for closer evaluation of their competence.

Israeli startup Foretellix provides such verification and validation. The company has established recent partnerships with Volvo's autonomous-vehicle division and Denso Group, among others.

Now it's gaining traction with investors. The company said Wednesday it has raised $32 million in its Series B funding round. Foretellix, which was founded in 2017, has received approximately $50 million in investments to date.

"The additional funding round is an important milestone in our journey as a company, and will help us address the growing demand for our platform and products," Ziv Binyamini, Foretellix's CEO and co-founder, said in a written statement.