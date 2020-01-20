Israeli auto technology takes center stage

Sitting in a parked car along a quiet street, it was nearly impossible to see more than 60 or so feet into a dark Las Vegas night. A thermal-imaging camera mounted on the vehicle provided a more illuminating view.

Just beyond the range of the naked eye, a pedestrian teetered on the side of the curb. A block ahead, a homeowner wheeled a trash can toward the curb. Four miles east, cranes swung around the roof of a building under construction. Whether objects were mere feet or miles away, the resolution of the images displayed on the screen was incredible.

The demonstration offered a sneak peek of the precision that thermal-imaging cameras might soon bring to driver-assist and autonomous-driving systems. Perhaps as importantly, it served as one example of many at CES that showcased Israel's increasing role in developing automotive technology.