Investments in Waymo might signal a new chapter

Maybe Waymo is no longer impervious to the massive costs involved in researching and developing self-driving technology. Maybe the company is preparing to spin out from its parent company.

Or maybe this was the plan all along, as CEO John Krafcik said.

Whatever the behind-the-scenes machinations, most industry experts and analysts concurred that Waymo's first external funding round marked a significant juncture for the former Google Self-Driving Car Project, which has been at the forefront of the push to commercialize autonomous-driving technology for more than a decade.

Last week, Waymo announced it raised $2.25 billion, with private equity firm Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Mubadala Investment Co. leading the round. Additional external investment is expected soon.

"This is along the evolutionary path we have already imagined, that the company would move in the direction of more independence and autonomy," Krafcik said last week.

As parent company Alphabet has increasingly focused on financial discipline, some industry experts thought the external funding infusion signaled that even a company with pockets as deep as Alphabet's had financial boundaries for a project that has consumed billions since its inception.