Mobileye's self-driving technology takes on Paris traffic

Intel Corp. autonomous driving unit Mobileye is piloting a robotaxi service in Paris that’s ferrying employees of one of the French capital’s most famous department stores to work.
The challenges of navigating Parisian traffic will help speed up the development of Mobileye’s self-driving system, said Johann Jungwirth, a company vice president.
“It will certainly help us to get feedback from riders and experience in one of the most complex driving environments,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s even crazier than New York City.”
Mobileye and its competitors must push forward with pilot programs that show the technology’s reliability and help secure the approval of regulators if they are going to reach their goal of making self-driving vehicles available to a mass market. The Intel unit also needs to garner attention and show progress as it works towards an initial public offering next year.