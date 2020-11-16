Hyundai's big moves into electrification start with big models

LOS ANGELES — Hyundai is moving rapidly to make itself a global player in green-car technology by rolling out hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of its top-selling models over the next two years, along with mass-market electric vehicles, ending their niche status in the automaker's U.S. lineup.
Last week, to get the ball rolling, Hyundai revealed a redesigned Tucson with hybrid and plug-in options, hoping to better compete with rivals such as the Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape that are being offered with both electrified powertrains in the popular compact crossover segment.
The South Korean automaker currently sells a small number of electrified vehicles, such as the Kona EV. But the Tucson product plan brings the future powertrain alternatives to its best-selling vehicle globally. The Santa Fe crossover and Elantra sedan will also offer their first hybrid options.