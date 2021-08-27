Hyundai’s ‘full of surprises’ future

The South Korean carmaker is billing the public proclamation as "Hydrogen Wave."
But the forum is expected to go beyond vehicles of the future by outlining plans for a hydrogen infrastructure that covers next-generation fuel cell systems, fueling networks and other applications for the futuristic green technology, both in the auto sector and other industries.
Hyundai will also pitch a business plan for the vision.
Its ramp-up of hydrogen-based technologies comes as much of the auto industry sidesteps fuel cells and stampedes toward full battery-electric vehicles.
Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp., however, also wants to pursue hydrogen fuel cell technology.
Last week, Toyota announced it will open a new dedicated assembly line at its plant in Georgetown, Ky., in 2023 to produce integrated dual fuel cell modules for use in hydrogen-powered heavy-duty commercial trucks.
In a statement on the project, Toyota said the modules "will allow truck manufacturers to incorporate emissions-free fuel cell electric technology into existing platforms with the technical support of Toyota under the hood."
The modules will weigh approximately 1,400 pounds and deliver 300 miles of range at a full load weight of 80,000 pounds, according to Toyota. The kits will include a high-voltage battery, electric motors, transmission and hydrogen storage assembly from top-tier suppliers.