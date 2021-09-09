Hyundai sees a future in hydrogen

TOKYO — Asia's two auto superpowers, Hyundai Motor Group of South Korea and Toyota Motor Corp. of Japan, may be competitors, but they also have something in common when it comes to their visions of the future: They both believe that hydrogen power is a promising and commercially viable alternative for a coming generation of vehicles.

It's not a widely held view around the industry.

But Hyundai and Toyota are true believers that hydrogen is the carbon-neutral energy source of tomorrow, and they are both moving ahead with plans.

Last week, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung unveiled what he called a "Hydrogen Wave" campaign, a move to claim global leadership in the technology with an ambitious new vision.