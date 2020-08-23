Hyundai group's new platform is key to million-sales target

The Korean group's push into crossovers bears out his point. Hyundai and Kia both lagged in crossover offerings but have now added a half-dozen new models between them, in addition to creating the Genesis luxury brand.

Hyundai is stressing crossovers and SUVs with its Ioniq electric brand strategy. But it is still keeping a foot in the sedan market, given that the body style remains popular in some countries.

Hyundai's choice of a compact- to-midsize crossover as its first vehicle on the new EV platform is a good play for the U.S. and most global markets, said Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Guidehouse Insights.

Although Hyundai defines the Ioniq 5 as midsize, spy photos suggest it's closer to a compact crossover. Hyundai has not shown the planned EV in detail but said the model will take design cues from the angular concept vehicle called the 45 that it showed at last year's Frankfurt auto show.

"This is probably the ideal segment for Hyundai to launch this new family of vehicles, since those compact CUVs are the top-selling passenger vehicles today, aside from big pickups," Abuelsamid said. "If an OEM is going to try to bring in customers to buy EVs, it makes sense to put electric platforms in the type of vehicles they want to buy."

Spy photos suggest that Kia and Genesis are going for the same body style with their first EVs built on the new modular platform.

Kia said in a press release that the European version of its new EV will arrive in 2021 and have a range of more than 300 miles with ultrafast charging abilities. The crossover design "blurs the boundaries between passenger and sport-utility vehicles," Kia said in the release.

Genesis has said only that its EV on the E-GMP platform will launch by the end of 2021.