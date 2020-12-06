Hyundai EV platform promises long range, sporty driving

The base layout will be rear-wheel drive, with a low center of gravity, long wheelbase and short overhangs. The setup is geared toward larger vehicles from the C-segment and above, all the way to a seven-seat crossover in the realm of the Hyundai Palisade, the automaker said. And it can accommodate a wide range of vehicle body types, from sedans and crossovers to performance cars.

All three of the auto group's brands — Hyundai, Kia and Genesis — will use e-GMP, and the marques will differentiate their offerings mainly through design and onboard amenities.

The automaker is focusing on 23 all-electric models to meet that 1 million-vehicle target, including e-GMP models and electric derivatives of vehicles that are also offered with internal combustion engines.

The common platform will be Hyundai's strategy in a hot industrywide EV race that includes such global behemoths as General Motors and Volkswagen. VW said last month it will spend about $88.6 billion on future technologies, partly to produce about 26 million EVs in Europe, China and the U.S. by 2030. GM, meanwhile, wants to make 40 percent of its U.S. lineup electric by 2025.

Of the Hyundai group's 23 planned electrics, 12 will be derivatives and 11 dedicated. Hyundai won't say how many of the 11 will ride on e-GMP, but the first e-GMP nameplate will be the Ioniq 5, a midsize crossover debuting in 2021. That will be followed later next year by an e-GMP crossover from Kia.