The humble tire goes high-tech for EVs

These new tires need to be stronger to handle increased vehicle weight and substantially greater torque created by electric motors. But the tires have to be made as light as possible to help EVs drive further between charges. They also will need to provide greater grip to keep the vehicle stable during hard acceleration. But the tread patterns will have to be quieter and generate less friction, or rolling resistance.

In addition to handling greater torque and higher loads from electric powertrains, tires on vehicles that will have some autonomous driving features are also going to be collecting and transmitting information.

"What you are starting to see is intelligence coming. So, think about a tire that is sensing something and telling it to the car or telling it to you on your app," says Steve Rohweder, vice president of technology development at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

"Maybe it is simple stuff, like it needs to be inflated. But maybe it is more detailed information, like the tire is worn out. Or maybe it is information about the road and the fact that the traction has gone away or something the car needs to know to operate in the safest condition. We do a lot of work there with sensors and integration with the vehicle. As you start to move towards an autonomous vehicle, where there is not a human and a steering wheel, those systems have to handle what the human was doing before."