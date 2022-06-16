How a California ‘startup factory' is sparking new ideas in automotive

John Kuolt is certain of what he's not doing as founder and CEO of the year-old UP.Labs. He's not building a startup incubator, nor a studio, and definitely not an accelerator program.

What exactly is he doing?

"We've been trying to figure out how to best describe it," he said, mulling his choice of words days after unveiling the mobility-minded UP.Labs and announcing its first corporate partner, Porsche, last week at the exclusive UP.Summit in Bentonville, Ark.

Kuolt and his team of venture strategists have created an unconventional financial mechanism for enticing startups and large corporations to work more closely together.

They're hoping it pays off in faster exits for founders and faster implementation of breakthrough technology for big companies.

Based at an airport in Santa Monica, Calif., UP.Labs functions as a startup factory of sorts, focused on the next-generation transportation tech sector. It recruits founders, funds their startups and crafts purpose-built companies tailored to meet the most urgent challenges of their corporate partners.

In the case of Porsche, UP.Labs will establish six mobility startups over the next three years. They will be focused on predictive-maintenance technology, supply chain transparency and digital retail. Porsche said it will invest "a sum in the double-digit millions" in the effort, but did not disclose a precise figure.