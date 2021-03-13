Honda to prep 2 EVs developed with GM, rededicate itself to hybrids

American Honda Motor Co. will obtain two electric crossovers from its partnership with General Motors for the 2024 model year, the first volume products to emerge from the arrangement.

Under the product-sharing plan, GM will create the propulsion systems for the vehicles, "but everything above the platform will be uniquely Honda and uniquely Acura," Dave Gardner, American Honda's executive vice president of national operations, said in a phone conference with reporters last week.

He declined to say where the exact line of separation will be between GM's propulsion platform and the finished vehicles Honda and Acura will obtain through the partnership.

Gardner also said that Honda will step up its involvement with hybrid vehicles as the automaker attempts to reassert its identity as an industry leader in fuel efficiency and CO2 reduction.

He said that each of the company's core models will feature a hybrid option as its top trim offering.