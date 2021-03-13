Honda to prep 2 EVs developed with GM, rededicate itself to hybrids

GM will create the propulsion systems, 'but everything above the platform will be uniquely Honda and uniquely Acura.'

Honda plans to grow its lineup of hybrids, which currently includes the Insight, top; CR-V Hybrid, right; and Accord Hybrid, bottom.

American Honda Motor Co. will obtain two electric crossovers from its partnership with General Motors for the 2024 model year, the first volume products to emerge from the arrangement.

Under the product-sharing plan, GM will create the propulsion systems for the vehicles, "but everything above the platform will be uniquely Honda and uniquely Acura," Dave Gardner, American Honda's executive vice president of national operations, said in a phone conference with reporters last week.

He declined to say where the exact line of separation will be between GM's propulsion platform and the finished vehicles Honda and Acura will obtain through the partnership.

Gardner also said that Honda will step up its involvement with hybrid vehicles as the automaker attempts to reassert its identity as an industry leader in fuel efficiency and CO2 reduction.

He said that each of the company's core models will feature a hybrid option as its top trim offering.

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION
Honda will use its existing hybrid technology to fuel new models. Says Dave Gardner, executive vice president, American Honda Motor Co.: “We’re going to stop dabbling in hybrids and make a commitment to higher sales.”

"We're going to stop dabbling in hybrids and make a commitment to higher sales," Gardner said.

The statements came as Honda attempts to regain its public image as a leader in environmental awareness among world automakers.

It has been overshadowed in recent years as competitors announced ambitious plans to convert their portfolios to electric vehicles.

"We're not the leader in this field," Gardner acknowledged last week. But he added that, according to owner research the company has undertaken, by increasing its hybrid offerings, Honda will create a pathway for customers to eventually buy more battery-electric vehicles.

In the meantime, he said, Honda has established an internal group to determine how to go to market with EVs in the 2024 model year, and will be working with dealers on how best to plan its sales and service strategies.

"We have a lot to do to be ready for 2024," he said, "as we plan to sell these EVs in reasonable volumes."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Utilities in South, Midwest to build more EV chargers
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Utilities in South, Midwest to build more EV chargers
Utilities in South, Midwest to build more EV chargers
Bollinger to begin deliveries of SUV, pickup, 2 chassis-cab models in 2022
Bollinger to begin deliveries of SUV, pickup, 2 chassis-cab models in 2022
Uber, Lyft agree to share information on banned drivers in safety push
Uber, Lyft agree to share information on banned drivers in safety push
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-8-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive