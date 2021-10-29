Hertz not the first to offer rental Teslas

Ryan Levenson has rented his Teslas for three years as part of a Bay Area startup on the Turo car-sharing platform.

Levenson of Tesla: “Amazing how they’ve designed these cars to be rental cars”

Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields jolted the auto industry last week with a series of ambitious announcements. The most significant: an initial order of 100,000 Teslas, starting with Model 3 sedans available this month.

Less surprised was Bay Area entrepreneur Ryan Levenson, 28, who has been renting out Teslas for three years. Given rising interest in Tesla in particular and EVs in general, it was about time a player such as Hertz made the move, said Levenson, who worked in recruiting at Tesla before focusing full-time on his business.

"I'm not at all shocked by this," Levenson told Automotive News last week. "At the end of the day, EVs are the future for everyone and that includes rental-car companies."

Hertz makes big moves

The rental car company's stock jumped 15% in over-the-counter trading last week through Thursday, Oct. 28.

  • Interim CEO Mark Fields announced an initial order of 100,000 Tesla vehicles.
  • Hertz said it would make up to 50,000 Teslas available to Uber drivers, starting with the Model 3.
  • The company also said it would partner with Carvana to sell its rental cars when needed.

Levenson, who manages half a dozen EVs on the car-sharing application Turo, said Hertz is making a bigger bet on the electric market than many of the more timid players in the industry. Levenson's rentals are a mix of Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys, plus a recently added Ford Mustang Mach-E.

"I expected Hertz to make incremental announcements, almost like legacy automakers dipping their toes into EVs," he said. "So the sinking feeling in my stomach came from thinking my Model 3s and Model Ys might be priced in a way that isn't competitive with Hertz. That part sucks."

The Tesla deal was the first of several Hertz announcements last week. It was followed by a partnership to rent Teslas to Uber drivers and a deal with Carvana to sell rental cars through its used-car platform. Fields also told CNN that Hertz could acquire an additional 100,000 vehicles for Uber.

Despite suddenly facing a rental giant in his EV niche, Levenson said he embraces the move as being good for EV adoption.

"I'm an investor in Tesla, I'm a multi-vehicle rental owner, I'm a car reviewer and I want people to have access to EVs," he said. His YouTube channel The Kilowatts has featured multiple EV brands.

With his West Coast rental startup, Levenson and his partners in Seattle and Portland hope to get a jump on market interest in the Cybertruck that Tesla plans to build next year. With multiple Cybertruck reservations, the partners are hoping to stock up on the wildly styled pickup before Hertz shows interest.

In the meantime, Model 3s and Ys are the perfect rental EVs, he said, because they are desirable, easier to operate than people might think and have a dedicated charging network for hassle-free fueling. That cannot be said of some would-be competitors.

Levenson has 500 rentals under his belt. About half of his renters have driven Teslas before and some are owners. The other half are new to the brand. While a minority of renters are using the vehicles for an extended test drive, most are visitors or locals who need to get around the Bay Area or beyond.

Levenson has a two-minute YouTube video as a quick-start guide or he'll walk customers through the basic functions if he is present for the vehicle handoff. Maybe 1 in 10 customers have a question after that. "It's really amazing how they've designed these cars to be rental cars," he said.

Take the 15-inch touch screen that operates nearly every vehicle function — that's not something you'll find on a current Hertz lot. Even the glove box on Teslas requires the touch of a virtual button. Some might assume an uninitiated renter could be intimidated.

"That is a total misconception," said Levenson. "People pick it up so easily and intuitively." Some Hertz renters who end up in a Tesla might struggle if they were expecting a more conventional vehicle, Levenson said. But visual guides such as the one he's created should make initial confusion a nonissue, he said.

Charging up during the rental period is another potential pain point. But unlike other EV makers, Tesla has its own Supercharger network with plug-and-charge capability that bills directly to a Tesla account.

Levenson said that renters rarely have questions about Tesla charging while on the road. It's more common with renters of his Mach-E, who have to deal with multiple charging networks and different forms of payment. It's getting better, with Electrify America offering plug-and-charge capability for the Ford.

Tesla's wild week

The EV maker's shares surged 18% in Nasdaq trading last week through Thursday, Oct. 28, pushing its market capitalization over $1 trillion.

  • Hertz said it plans to buy 100,000 vehicles, starting with Model 3 sedans.
  • Tesla issued 10.3 version of "self-driving" software, rolled it back, then released 10.3.1.
  • NHTSA said Tesla issued a confidential response to Autopilot crash investigation.

Another potential concern with electric vehicle rentals is depreciation, given the relatively high prices for Teslas and similar premium EVs.

Even though Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Hertz paid full price for the Model 3s, the rental giant may not have to worry about rapid depreciation in the short term. Tesla is supply constrained for the foreseeable future and has been steadily raising prices in response to strong demand.

"I think Hertz sees the long-term value that a Tesla has in terms of asset depreciation," Levenson said.

The ultimate goal for him and other Tesla-focused entrepreneurs is a future robotaxi network where the vehicles could generate income as part of an autonomous-vehicle service. That would vastly increase their value. Ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft would be logical customers.

Levenson anticipates that autonomy is probably five years out. Tesla may not be the first company to master the complicated task, but he appreciates that it's trying.

"The frustrating thing about the Mach-E, as it's built today, is that it will never be fully autonomous," he said. "Tesla is actually working on making my current vehicle fully autonomous and that inherently has a higher value to me. So I'm interested in buying other EVs that are attempting full autonomy."

