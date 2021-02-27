Here are the mileage ranges of the top EVs

Range anxiety remains a potential roadblock to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. It's a situation brought into sharp relief during disasters such as the recent power outages in Texas, which may keep drivers from accessing charging stations, thus limiting their ability to travel long distances to evacuate stricken areas.

A J.D. Power survey issued in January found that EV drivers cite range as the major factor in their purchase decisions.

"It's still about peace of mind," said Brent Gruber, the company's senior director of global automotive. "Even though most owners drive less than the stated range of their vehicle's battery, they still want to know that the actual battery range is close to the stated battery range."