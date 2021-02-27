Here are the mileage ranges of the top EVs

Range anxiety still major factor in electric-vehicle purchases

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION

Source: fueleconomy.gov

PDF Download
How far can they go? >

Range anxiety remains a potential roadblock to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. It's a situation brought into sharp relief during disasters such as the recent power outages in Texas, which may keep drivers from accessing charging stations, thus limiting their ability to travel long distances to evacuate stricken areas.

A J.D. Power survey issued in January found that EV drivers cite range as the major factor in their purchase decisions.

"It's still about peace of mind," said Brent Gruber, the company's senior director of global automotive. "Even though most owners drive less than the stated range of their vehicle's battery, they still want to know that the actual battery range is close to the stated battery range."

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION

J.D. Power's U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study said that range accuracy accounts for 20 percent of customers' overall satisfaction in their EVs, rising above other metrics such as charging options, driving enjoyment and operational savings.

Here's a look at the EPA estimated mileage ranges for the 10 battery-electric vehicles most registered in the U.S. last year.

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Aurora's latest acquisition would bolster capability to build lidar sensors at scale
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Aurora's latest acquisition would bolster capability to build lidar sensors at scale
Aurora's latest acquisition would bolster capability to build lidar sensors at scale
Consumers on the fence about EVs, J.D. Power says
Consumers on the fence about EVs, J.D. Power says
Toyota's air taxi partner Joby to go public in $6.6 billion deal; firm hires Ford exec
Toyota's air taxi partner Joby to go public in $6.6 billion deal; firm hires Ford exec
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-22-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive