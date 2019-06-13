Help wanted: Humans needed for self-driving trucking

TuSimple

TuSimple said it has worked with Pima Community College in Arizona to co-develop a first-of-its-kind certificate program for truck drivers.

Self-driving trucking companies aren't immune to the human labor shortage impacting the trucking industry.

Two upstarts are working to ensure they develop and retain the human work force needed to keep their automated trucks rolling. TuSimple and Starsky Robotics this week outlined plans to start programs and career paths to meet those needs.

TuSimple said Thursday it has worked with Pima Community College to co-develop a first-of-its-kind certificate program for truck drivers that would confer upon graduates a title of autonomous vehicle driver and operations specialist.

Students must have their Class A commercial driver's license to enter the program, which consists of five classes that cover autonomous vehicles, industrial safety, computer hardware components, electrical systems and transportation and traffic management.

Registration for the classes begins in August, and the program will be offered starting in September. Pima Community College is in Tucson, Ariz., near TuSimple's operations hub. Graduates will receive hiring preference at the company, its executives said.

School officials say this is merely the first iteration of the program, and it will evolve to meet business needs.

Also this week, Starsky Robotics unveiled what it called a "career progression plan" for drivers. The three-step plan takes truckers from traditional over-the-road jobs today to positions as safety drivers operating autonomous trucks in Florida or Texas to future roles in remote-driving services.

Both companies have footholds in present-day and future-minded commercial trucking.

Business model

TuSimple hauls freight while testing in Arizona, and revenue from those services help defray expenses. Last week, the company completed a two-week pilot project carrying mail and packages between U.S. Postal Service distribution hubs in Phoenix and Dallas. The company says it will have more than 50 big rigs at its Tucson operations center by the end of June.

Starsky operates a fleet of 36 vehicles contracted for freight delivery, and plans to evolve its automated-driving technology for highway driving, while keeping human drivers to handle more complicated portions of delivery routes.

The company is "retaining valued driver expertise for remote-controlled driving on the first and last mile," a spokesman said in a statement. "At Starsky, drivers get a chance to play a bigger role in a company that doesn't require them to sit in a truck for endless hours and weeks."

Driver shortage

Promoting quality-of-life advantages, the company hopes, will help with driver recruitment in a tight labor market. The American Trucking Associations estimates a shortage of 50,000 qualified drivers in today's labor market, a figure the trade group estimates could reach 175,000 by 2026.

Whether highly automated systems reduce the need for human truckers in the future or complement human driving skills remains a contentious question facing industry and government leaders.

The U.S. departments of Transportation, Labor, Commerce and Health and Human Services are coordinating a study of the impact of automated technology on the U.S. work force. Results from the first phase of the study are expected to be released this summer.

For now, TuSimple and Starsky Robotics are showing that human drivers remain a linchpin in their long-term plans.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive