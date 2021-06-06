Help for EV drivers stuck without a charge

The days of carrying a red gallon gasoline jug down the highway are numbered. But the need for roadside refueling will not go away even as the world shifts to electric vehicles, which is why a new generation of mobile EV chargers is arriving.
The closest experience to the old-school red jug is likely Blink Charging Co.'s portable emergency EV charger. The Miami Beach, Fla., company introduced the mobile unit in 2020. It's basically a gasoline generator with a 25- foot, 240-volt AC charging cord attached. It offers charging at up to 9.6 kilowatts, enough to put up to a mile of charge into a stranded EV each minute, Blink says.