Harman acquires Caaresys for its car-occupant monitoring system

Caaresys' technology uses low-emission radar to monitor adults and children in a vehicle cabin, marking the locations of passengers and measuring their vital signs.

Harman

Harman Automotive Division President Christian Sobottka.

Harman International acquired Israeli startup Caaresys for its car-occupant monitoring system.

Caaresys' technology uses low-emission radar to monitor adults and children in a vehicle cabin, marking the locations of passengers and measuring their vital signs, such as respiration and heart rate.

Harman said the company is working with major automakers to provide a production-ready system that detects pets left in vehicles, as well.

The Caaresys technology consists of small-millimeter radar sensors using signal-processing algorithms that can be integrated into a vehicle cabin.

"The low-emission radar transmits power at levels similar to and often lower than Bluetooth, much like headphones and other smart devices," Caaresys co-founder and CEO Ilya Sloushch told Automotive News.

Unlike in-car cameras, Sloushch said a primary benefit of the system is that seats, passengers and other objects do not block the radar signals.

The technology is designed to operate in the constantly changing conditions of a vehicle cabin, since it's unaffected by fluctuations in light and temperature and functions whether a car is in motion or parked.

"The acquisition of Caaresys will significantly enhance Harman's capabilities in the in-cabin safety and wellbeing space," said Christian Sobottka, president of the technology supplier's automotive division.

Sloushch, 38, will head up the newly established in-cabin radar division of Harman, while Caaresys' remaining team of four employees will join the company's automotive division.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Retail chains filling role of gas stations for EV drivers
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ikea is partnering with Electrify America to install fast chargers at 25 stores across 18 states.
Retail chains filling role of gas stations for EV drivers
The autonomous vehicles that Zoox is building are designed to function as robotaxis.
Amazon aside, Zoox expects no movement on goods delivery
Fuel_Cell_Stack-MAIN_i.jpg
Fuel cell tech pushes against BEV headwinds
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-5-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive