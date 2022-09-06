Harman acquires Caaresys for its car-occupant monitoring system

Harman International acquired Israeli startup Caaresys for its car-occupant monitoring system.

Caaresys' technology uses low-emission radar to monitor adults and children in a vehicle cabin, marking the locations of passengers and measuring their vital signs, such as respiration and heart rate.

Harman said the company is working with major automakers to provide a production-ready system that detects pets left in vehicles, as well.

The Caaresys technology consists of small-millimeter radar sensors using signal-processing algorithms that can be integrated into a vehicle cabin.

"The low-emission radar transmits power at levels similar to and often lower than Bluetooth, much like headphones and other smart devices," Caaresys co-founder and CEO Ilya Sloushch told Automotive News.

Unlike in-car cameras, Sloushch said a primary benefit of the system is that seats, passengers and other objects do not block the radar signals.

The technology is designed to operate in the constantly changing conditions of a vehicle cabin, since it's unaffected by fluctuations in light and temperature and functions whether a car is in motion or parked.

"The acquisition of Caaresys will significantly enhance Harman's capabilities in the in-cabin safety and wellbeing space," said Christian Sobottka, president of the technology supplier's automotive division.

Sloushch, 38, will head up the newly established in-cabin radar division of Harman, while Caaresys' remaining team of four employees will join the company's automotive division.