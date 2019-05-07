Google's Android Auto gets new look

Google's Android Auto is getting a freshing for summer.

Google announced the new look of the integrated system, which allows people to operate smartphones through a vehicle's infotainment system, Monday in a blog post .

From a design standpoint, Android Auto will have a dark background color combined with crisp accent colors.

The interface will maximize the size of wider infotainment screens and will allow more information to be visible.

A new navigation bar will allow for multitasking of sorts.

For example, a user can see turn-by-turn directions and mobile apps at the same time on the screen, Google said.

In terms of usability and convenience, Google said as soon as a vehicle is turned on, the system will "continue playing your media and show your navigation app of choice."

Android Auto, along with Apple's CarPlay, have become increasingly popular and more common since the systems debuted in 2014.

Google noted that Android Auto is available in 500 vehicle models from 50 brands worldwide.

Google said the latest design will roll out to compatible vehicles this summer, but did not provide a date.