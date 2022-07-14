GM’s Ultium EV batteries could power NASA’s lunar rover

More than half a century after Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, the next vehicle to explore the lunar landscape could be powered by the same Ultium batteries underpinning General Motors' coming lineup of electric vehicles and share off-roading characteristics with the GMC Hummer EV.
GM and Lockheed Martin's lunar terrain vehicle, if selected, would be a critical part of NASA's upcoming Artemis missions to return to the moon for the first time since 1972.
The GM-Lockheed partnership will compete against a number of contenders for the Artemis contract, including Nissan North America, which partnered with Sierra Space and Teledyne to design a lunar terrain vehicle.
In 1971, NASA launched a moon exploration vehicle built by GM and Boeing for the Apollo missions. GM and Lockheed designers and engineers studied their predecessors' work before starting their own. GM's Artemis team simulated the original rover into a virtual lunar environment and designed the latest vehicle on top of it, said Brent Deep, GM's chief engineer for the lunar mobility program.
"They were spot-on with their designs," he said. "I'm proud just to be a piece of what they were back in the day and try and strive to make things a little bit better, a little bit safer, and bringing more technology to that world."