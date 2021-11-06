GM's Cruise seeks California permit for robotaxi fares

Cruise LLC, the self-driving car startup that is majority owned by General Motors, filed an application with the State of California for a permit to charge fares for driverless rides.
Cruise needs permission from the California Public Utility Commission to ferry people around in its driverless vehicles without a test driver and charge for the service. The company has already been given permission by the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles to give rides without a safety driver.
The company’s business is a big part of GM’s push to double its revenue to $280 billion by 2030. Cruise’s autonomous ride-hailing business should grow to $50 billion in revenue in about six years, its CEO Dan Ammann said at the automaker’s investor presentation last month.