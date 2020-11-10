GM's Cruise partners with Walmart on self-driving delivery pilot in Ariz.

PAUL LIENERT
Reuters
Walmart

Walmart Inc. is adding Cruise, a majority-owned affiliate of U.S. automaker General Motors, to its roster of self-driving startup partners, in a pilot delivery program early next year in Scottsdale, Ariz., the retailer said on Tuesday.

Walmart previously has partnered with tech startups Flytrex, Nuro and Gatik on pilot delivery programs with self-driving vehicles in several U.S. locations, and with Ford Motor Co. in a Miami delivery pilot.

Cruise has been testing its self-driving vehicles for several years in San Francisco, as well as Phoenix. In addition to autonomous taxis, it has provided automated grocery delivery services to residents in San Francisco.
 

Backed by Honda Motor Co., SoftBank Group and T. Rowe Price, Cruise told Reuters in an email it is "laser-focused on making this first pilot successful with Walmart."

Cruise did not say how many vehicles will be deployed in the Walmart pilot.

Walmart announced the latest partnership in a blog post early Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Self-driving delivery firm Nuro raises $500 million as COVID-19 boosts e-commerce
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Self-driving delivery firm Nuro raises $500 million as COVID-19 boosts e-commerce
Self-driving delivery firm Nuro raises $500 million as COVID-19 boosts e-commerce
Uber, Lyft win in Calif. just the beginning
Uber, Lyft win in Calif. just the beginning
In rare move, Toyota shutters Japan plant to make way for Woven City
In rare move, Toyota shutters Japan plant to make way for Woven City
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-9-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive