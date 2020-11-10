GM's Cruise partners with Walmart on self-driving delivery pilot in Ariz.

Walmart Inc. is adding Cruise, a majority-owned affiliate of U.S. automaker General Motors, to its roster of self-driving startup partners, in a pilot delivery program early next year in Scottsdale, Ariz., the retailer said on Tuesday .

Walmart previously has partnered with tech startups Flytrex, Nuro and Gatik on pilot delivery programs with self-driving vehicles in several U.S. locations, and with Ford Motor Co. in a Miami delivery pilot.

Cruise has been testing its self-driving vehicles for several years in San Francisco, as well as Phoenix. In addition to autonomous taxis, it has provided automated grocery delivery services to residents in San Francisco.

