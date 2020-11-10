GM's Cruise partners with Walmart on self-driving delivery pilot in Ariz.

Walmart Inc. is adding Cruise, a majority-owned affiliate of U.S. automaker General Motors, to its roster of self-driving startup partners, in a pilot delivery program early next year in Scottsdale, Ariz., the retailer said on Tuesday.
Walmart previously has partnered with tech startups Flytrex, Nuro and Gatik on pilot delivery programs with self-driving vehicles in several U.S. locations, and with Ford Motor Co. in a Miami delivery pilot.
Cruise has been testing its self-driving vehicles for several years in San Francisco, as well as Phoenix. In addition to autonomous taxis, it has provided automated grocery delivery services to residents in San Francisco.