GM's BrightDrop acquires tech startup to help customers' delivery efficiencies

General Motors ' electric van unit, BrightDrop, said it acquired technology startup Marain Inc. to "analyze, forecast and identify multi-modal solutions for fleet customers."

BrightDrop launched as a GM subsidiary in January 2021 to produce electric products, software and services to "empower delivery and logistics companies to move goods more efficiently." Since then, BrightDrop has developed the Zevo electric van and Trace e-carts and partnered with large delivery companies such as FedEx and retailer Walmart.

In a statement released Friday, BrightDrop said it will use Marain's software to help improve the flow of goods and services through the delivery cycle and "maximize uptime." The statement said the technology will allow BrightDrop to model its products' efficiency gains compared to competitors

"The integration of Marain's technology offers a myriad of possibilities for evolving our software offerings down the road to better support our customers' needs," a BrightDrop spokesperson wrote in an email to Automotive News. "This integration will take our software capabilities to new heights, while continuing to deliver as promised for our customers."

The spokesperson said Marain employees have joined BrightDrop. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.