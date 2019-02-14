GM will launch electric bike sales in Europe

General Motors said it will begin selling electric bicycles in Europe in the second quarter.

Two such bicycles, a compact bike and a foldable one, will launch first in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, markets where cycles powered by lithium-ion batteries are already popular, GM said in a statement Thursday.

In Belgium and the Netherlands the compact e-bike would cost 2,800 euros ($3,165), while the folding one would cost 3,400 euros. In Germany, the prices would be 2,750 euros and 3,350 euros, respectively.

GM first announced its e-bike plans in early November. It already has a presence in the electric car market through its Chevrolet Bolt vehicles, which start at roughly $36,000.

The bikes will be sold under a new brand called Ariv (pronounced arrive). Riders can charge their bike batteries in about three and a half hours and get up to 40 miles of ride time with a single charge.

GM has not announced any plans in the e-scooter market. Meanwhile, its U.S. rival Ford Motor made a reported $200 million investment in November to acquire Spin, an electric scooter rental firm based in San Francisco.