GM will launch electric bike sales in Europe

Reuters

GM says the battery on its ebike was designed and validated to rigorous testing standards similar to its electric vehicles.

General Motors said it will begin selling electric bicycles in Europe in the second quarter.

Two such bicycles, a compact bike and a foldable one, will launch first in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, markets where cycles powered by lithium-ion batteries are already popular, GM said in a statement Thursday.

In Belgium and the Netherlands the compact e-bike would cost 2,800 euros ($3,165), while the folding one would cost 3,400 euros. In Germany, the prices would be 2,750 euros and 3,350 euros, respectively.

GM first announced its e-bike plans in early November. It already has a presence in the electric car market through its Chevrolet Bolt vehicles, which start at roughly $36,000.

The bikes will be sold under a new brand called Ariv (pronounced arrive). Riders can charge their bike batteries in about three and a half hours and get up to 40 miles of ride time with a single charge.

GM has not announced any plans in the e-scooter market. Meanwhile, its U.S. rival Ford Motor made a reported $200 million investment in November to acquire Spin, an electric scooter rental firm based in San Francisco.

GM sold its European Opel/Vauxhall car business to Peugeot maker PSA Group in 2017.

