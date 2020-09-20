GM signals interest in air mobility, but will such projects fly?

Calling it a "natural next step" in GM's vision for environmentally friendly transportation, CEO Mary Barra said the strength and flexibility of the company's Ultium battery system "opens doors for many use cases, including aerial mobility."

She did not elaborate on the comments, made while speaking to a group of investors at the virtual RBC Capital Markets conference last week.

Despite the lack of firm details, the comments were welcomed by some analysts and investors eager to see automakers examine the possibility of extending their experience in electrification, autonomy and connected services to other transportation modes. While others are more skeptical of the air-mobility future, Asad Hussain, mobility analyst at PitchBook, is bullish on the entwining of aviation and automotive.

"There's a reason traditional auto companies are interested in this space," he told Automotive News. "We believe innovation in battery technology spurred by electric cars will be central to electrifying the broader transportation space, including freight and aviation."

GM is hardly the only automaker eyeing such a transition. Companies such as Toyota, Daimler and Geely have done more than hint at interest: They've invested in startups that are building prototype air taxis, which run the gamut from glorified helicopters to true "flying car" vehicles capable of being both street-legal and airworthy.

Urban air mobility could evolve into a $1.5 trillion market, according to an analysis conducted by Morgan Stanley, which said in the wake of Barra's comments that it had "become obvious" that electric and autonomous air mobility had moved beyond the realm of science fiction and into the realm of reality.

"If we can operate a drone on a planet more than 30 million miles away," the firm's research analysts wrote in a note issued last week, "then how hard is urban air mobility in the skies above Dayton, Ohio?"

Perhaps more complicated than Morgan Stanley envisions.

In a September 2017 research paper titled "Flying Autonomous Vehicles –--- The Next Big Thing That Isn't," Gartner analysts Kimberly Harris-Ferrante and Michael Ramsey wrote that high costs, safety concerns and regulatory burdens likely will limit the deployment of "this overhyped technology."