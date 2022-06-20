GM lidar supplier Cepton opens Detroit-area office as business expands

The office expansion began in 2021 following the company's announcements of its advanced driver-assistance system lidar series production award with GM.

General Motors' lidar provider Cepton Inc. opened an office in suburban Detroit to serve as its automotive business hub and help expand its relationship with automakers in the region.

The Silicon Valley company said last week the office in Troy, Mich., will "house members of Cepton's senior leadership team as well as product, program management, business development, application engineering, sales and corporate marketing."

Brunno Moretti, vice president of product, said Cepton plans to hire local employees.

"The office is an important steppingstone as we grow our reach and connections to Detroit-based OEMs," Moretti wrote. "The Detroit office will serve as the automotive hub for Cepton, and we expect the team to grow to ensure we provide local support to our OEM and Tier 1 partners."

The statement said renovation of the office began in 2021 following the company's announcements of its advanced driver-assistance system lidar series production award with GM.

"We have the largest ADAS lidar series production award in the industry with General Motors (GM), ongoing collaboration with Ford and engagements with the top 10 automakers across the globe," Moretti wrote. "As our commitments to Detroit have deepened it felt important to grow the team on the ground as well."

A spokesperson for Cepton wrote in an email to Automotive News that the office was an expansion and relocation of a previous office in the Detroit area. The spokesperson said the office opened last Thursday and would fit up to 30 employees. She declined to disclose the cost of the expansion.

In addition to the Troy office and the San Jose, Calif., headquarters, Cepton has offices in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China.

