GM eyes EV leadership with multiple models, lower-cost batteries

ETROIT — With dozens of electric vehicles under development, electric motor and battery manufacturing in-house and the partnerships needed for sprawling charging networks in place, General Motors isn't just experimenting with EVs anymore. Its EV business is all-encompassing.

GM intends to leap ahead of competitors that were quicker to get serious about electrification by flooding the market with profitable, long-range models. The automaker is pledging $20 billion toward electric and autonomous vehicle programs through 2025 and says its battery costs will soon fall below $100 per kilowatt-hour, the threshold widely seen as making EVs competitive with internal-combustion vehicles.

As a result, GM says its coming EVs will be profitable, something virtually no auto- maker has been able to achieve. The company projects its EV sales in North America and China combined will reach 1 million a year by the middle of the decade, and executives say they can still meet demand even if it significantly exceeds their forecasts. GM says its EV business could even match the scope of its lucrative full-size pickup and SUV lines.

"This isn't 10 years away. It's not five years away. It's next year and the year after and the year after," GM President Mark Reuss said. "I don't think anybody has a gun that's loaded like this."