GM to double Super Cruise map, add two-way highways

DETROIT -- General Motors plans to double its hands-free driving network to cover 400,000 miles in the U.S. and Canada starting later this year.
Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driver assist technology, soon will be available on 400,000 miles of divided highways -- or interstates and non-divided highways, typically state and federal routes -- across the U.S. and Canada. That's up from about 200,000 miles of divided highways today, GM said in a statement Wednesday.
The expanded mapping will roll out with Super Cruise-enabled vehicles that come to the market in the fourth quarter, and it will be delivered via a free over-the-air update to current Super Cruise customers with a 2021 or 2022 model.
The expansion will allow customers to drive hands-free along interstates and large sections of notable routes, such as Route 66, stretching 2,400 miles between Chicago and Los Angeles; Route 1, extending 2,370 miles between Key West, Fla., and the Maine-Canada border; California's Pacific Coast Highway and the Trans-Canada Highway.