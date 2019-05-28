GM, Bechtel to build EV charging stations in U.S.

General Motors is partnering with construction company Bechtel Corp. to build fast-charging stations across the United States for electric vehicles, and is seeking investors to fund the collaboration.

The automaker said it has a memorandum of understanding with Bechtel and the business structure of the tie-up had not yet been finalized.

"This collaboration and future build-out will help alleviate issues with customers' range anxiety by leveraging GM and Bechtel's scale, flexibility and proprietary data to provide chargers in locations convenient to EV customers," GM told Reuters.

The company declined to disclose the names of any investors it is currently in talks with.