As gasoline prices soar, EV supplies remain tight

Spiking gasoline prices have increased Americans’ monthly bills to fuel popular pickups and SUVs by hundreds of dollars, leading more consumers to kick the tires on electric vehicles.

There’s just one problem: there aren’t many such wheels to boot.

Electric vehicles are in short supply in showrooms that have struggled to rebuild inventory of vehicles for more than a year, largely due to the global chip shortage. As of late last month, there were fewer than 2,200 Ford Mustang Mach-Es available in the U.S., according to Cox Automotive. Volkswagen AG had just over 1,000 ID.4 crossovers in stock, and Nissan Motor Co.’s supply of Leaf hatchbacks was at just 950 units.

Gas-electric hybrids are similarly scarce. Toyota Motor Corp. dealers had fewer than 900 RAV4 Prime sport utility vehicles and 500 Prius Prime hatchbacks to sell. Both are plug-ins models with range-extending engines.“Lots of luck getting an EV or hybrid,” Michelle Krebs, Cox Automotive’s executive analyst, said by phone.

