Ford, Trek, Bosch and others partner on bicycle-to-vehicle communication

Vehicles can interact with other vehicles, infrastructure and pedestrians through CV2X, or cellular vehicle-to-everything technology.
One group of industry leaders is seeking to expand on the idea behind this technology by creating standards to make safer the interactions between cars and other kinds of wheels on the road: bicycles.
Michigan-based Tome Software, bicycle company Trek, Ford Motor Co. — which owns e-scooter company Spin — and other partners have been collaborating on B2V, or bicycle-to-vehicle, guidelines to help vehicles communicate with bikes, scooters and roadside infrastructure related to cycling.