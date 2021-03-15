Ford taps Brett Wheatley as CEO of transit-software subsidiary TransLoc

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said Monday that Brett Wheatley, who previously held a number of mobility and customer service roles, will become CEO of TransLoc, a software services business it acquired in 2018.

Wheatley, 53, will retain his title of vice president of mobility businesses, where he oversees Spin, a scooter company, and Office Ride, a shared mobility service in India.

In his new role as CEO of TransLoc, effective Monday, Ford said he will work to better integrate the subsidiary with its other mobility units as it prepares to launch autonomous commercial services in 2022.

"Efficient transit services are critical to the economy and the future of U.S. cities," Wheatley said in a statement. "New developments in connected and autonomous vehicles will continue to improve how we travel, but their success is dependent upon how we integrate these services into our existing transit systems across cities, campuses and corporate enterprises and continue to provide equitable access."

Ford in recent years has placed a strong emphasis on developing mobility solutions for urban areas, crafting a vision for what it calls the "city of tomorrow." In addition to scooters, Ford previously experimented with an app-based shuttle called Chariot and a ride-share business for those needing trips to and from non-emergency medical appointments.

TransLoc, founded in 2004, provides software solutions for transit companies. An app it produced, for example, allows customers to view bus arrival times and station locations.

Ford last year merged TransLoc with another software provider, Journey Holding Corp., that it acquired in 2019.

"I'm excited to lead the talented team at TransLoc to meet these challenges and collaborate with Ford's other mobility businesses to help ensure everyone has access to affordable transportation options," Wheatley said.

In addition to his mobility roles, Wheatley previously was executive director of the North American Ford Customer Service Division. In that job, he was responsible for Ford and Motorcraft parts and service activities for the company's dealer network, Quick Lane locations and independent repair facilities.