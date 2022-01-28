Ford puts commercial business at forefront of EV strategy

The automaker expects Ford Pro will generate $45 billion in revenue by 2025, but the vehicles may not be the main attraction.

Farley said last week that he thinks half of Ford's commercial revenue could come from physical vehicle service as well as software.

"Our vehicles will still be really important, but I do believe loyalty to the brand is going to be driven by the software experience," he said.

That's why Ford is offering a host of services through Ford Pro Intelligence, a proprietary software platform. Those services include telematics data to track vehicle health and driver performance, a digital field service tool called Viizr to reduce paper waste, security cameras to protect valuables and charging services to reduce vehicle downtime.

Ford expects to generate $1 billion in revenue from commercial charging services by 2030, and last year acquired Electriphi, a fleet-charging service provider, to bolster its knowledge.

In addition to offering ways for businesses to compensate owners who charge at home and through public networks, the company will offer to install Ford Pro-branded chargers at workplaces. The chargers will be compatible with non-Ford models.

Farley believes consulting on and installing the on-site chargers will be key to achieving the $1 billion revenue figure. Executives previously have estimated that the depot charging industry will grow to more than 900,000 full-size trucks and vans by 2030.

"Of all the objectives I give [Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis], that's the one I care most about, even more so than market share," Farley told Automotive News on the sidelines of the media event. "We want to be the Supercharger network of depot charging."

Brothers Joe and Steve Dutton, co-owners of the 1,400-acre Dutton Ranch in Sebastopol, Calif., are part of a pilot program Ford announced last week that will give them a Lightning, E-Transit and access to Ford Pro Intelligence services for a one-year trial.

They expect to eventually purchase additional vehicles but say they're already reaping benefits from Ford Pro's services on their fleet of about 70 gas-powered work vehicles. Ford Pro's cloud-based telematics data can be used on older models, as well as non-Fords, that are equipped with modems.