Ford eyes on-demand car washes, in-vehicle Amazon delivery

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. plans to offer on-demand car washes and in-vehicle package delivery as it expands the utility of its FordPass smartphone app.

The automaker Tuesday said owners of 2017 model or newer Fords and 2018 or newer Lincolns with built-in modems can access the services. Ford is partnering with Amazon on package delivery and with startups Sparkl, Spiffy and Rub A Dub for car washes.

Lorin Kennedy, the automaker's FordPass ecosystem business leader, said the announcement is the first of what the company hopes will be a number of third-party deals as more of its vehicles are connected with built-in modems.

"We're seeing an increase of customers that are looking for convenience," Kennedy told Automotive News. "We think services like this will be of interest to our customers."

Ford is the third automaker to partner with Amazon on in-vehicle delivery, following similar announcements last year by General Motors and Volvo.

Customers with an Amazon Prime account can download the Key by Amazon app, sync it with their FordPass or Lincoln Way account and select the vehicle delivery option when placing an order with Amazon.

Packages can be delivered to a location registered by the customer, where someone from Amazon will unlock the vehicle, put the package inside and lock it again. If a vehicle cannot be accessed, the delivery will be made to the building where it is parked.

In-vehicle delivery is available in 50 U.S. urban areas. An Amazon spokeswoman this week declined to provide a number of in-vehicle deliveries the company has made since GM and Volvo signed on last April.