Ford E-Transit orders hit 10,000; Walmart among customers

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. — Ford Motor Co. has booked 10,000 orders for the 2022 E-Transit electric van from about 300 commercial and government customers, including retail giant Walmart.

Ford will soon begin customer deliveries of the electric vehicle, which starts at $44,900 including shipping and comes in eight configurations. The automaker until now had not disclosed order numbers for the vehicle, which is to be a key part of a new Ford Pro commercial business subsidiary.

Of those 10,000 orders, 44 percent are for the high-roof version, 32 percent are for the medium-roof version, and 19 percent are for the low-roof. Walmart — which also this month announced a deal with Ford Pro rival BrightDrop for 5,000 vans — has ordered 1,100 E-Transits, according to Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis.

In addition to the orders, Ford on Wednesday said it would launch a pilot program with three California farms to test new commercial EVs for a year. The three businesses will each be given an E-Transit and F-150 Lightning to use, along with Ford Pro charging stations and telematics services.