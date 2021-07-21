Ford, Argo AI to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network

The partnership will drive up Argo’s valuation to $12.4 billion, from a previous value of just above $7 billion, according to people familiar with the deal who weren’t authorized to discuss the details and asked not to be identified.

The autonomous taxi service will begin with fewer than 100 self-driving hybrid Ford Escape crossovers in Miami and Austin, each accompanied by two human minders -- a backup driver behind the wheel who’s ready to take over if needed, along with a worker who monitors the technology driving the operation.

The vehicles won’t be restricted to preapproved routes, and passengers will have the option to choose an autonomous vehicle from the Lyft app on their phone at no extra charge.

“You’ll be able to go address to address, they won’t be fixed routes,” Bryan Salesky, Argo’s CEO, said in an interview. “It will be just like a vehicle you would hail today except that a robot is driving.”

The broad deployment on a familiar ride-sharing app will help to “normalize” self-driving technology for consumers who are reluctant to trust the technology, Jody Kelman, the head of Lyft’s autonomous unit, said in an interview.

“We really want to help consumers on this transition to self-driving technology as a transportation option,” Kelman said. “We think the easiest way for a consumer to think about that is it’s priced the same. It’s just like any other ride on Lyft.”

Waymo, Cruise

Ford, Argo and Lyft follow Google affiliate Waymo , which is running self-driving minivans in a ride-hailing business in Chandler, Ariz., near Phoenix. General Motors' Cruise unit also is testing an autonomous ride-hailing business in San Francisco , but hasn’t said when it will deploy commercially.

Salesky says that his company’s initiative with Ford and Lyft is a more complex endeavor than those currently underway.

“We’re in much more challenging areas,” Salesky said. “We’re in cities where there’s a substantial ride-share and goods delivery demand, which makes for great businesses.”