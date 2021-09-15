Ford, Argo AI to launch autonomous delivery service with Walmart

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. and its partner Argo AI will soon launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service with retail giant Walmart in three U.S. cities, the companies said Wednesday.

The service, which will begin later this year in Miami, Washington and Austin, Texas, will use Ford Escape hybrid test vehicles equipped with Argo technology to deliver Walmart orders to customers. The announcement comes nearly three years after the companies launched a pilot program in Miami exploring use cases for self-driving vehicles.

A spokesman said the service will initially launch at one store in each city, where customers will be able to receive deliveries if they live within "defined service areas" that will expand over time.