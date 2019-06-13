Fla. governor signs bill allowing AVs with no human operator

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Thursday that removes many restrictions on the testing and development of self-driving vehicles in the state.

Under the law, which takes effect July 1, a fully autonomous vehicle meeting all insurance requirements may operate without a human occupant or operator. It also exempts occupants of self-driving vehicles from laws against texting and other distractions.

"Signing this legislation paves the way for Florida to continue as a national leader in transportation innovation and technological advancement," DeSantis said in a statement .