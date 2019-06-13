Fla. governor signs bill allowing AVs with no human operator

Florida governor's office

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law at the SunTrax transportation center, located between Tampa and Orlando, which is used to test autonomous vehicles.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Thursday that removes many restrictions on the testing and development of self-driving vehicles in the state.

Under the law, which takes effect July 1, a fully autonomous vehicle meeting all insurance requirements may operate without a human occupant or operator. It also exempts occupants of self-driving vehicles from laws against texting and other distractions.

"Signing this legislation paves the way for Florida to continue as a national leader in transportation innovation and technological advancement," DeSantis said in a statement.

DeSantis signed House Bill 311 at the SunTrax transportation center between Tampa and Orlando, which is used to test autonomous vehicles.

