Fights build over future of car-sharing

The hardball tactics started in an airport parking garage.

Car owners arrived at Orlando International Airport expecting to hand keys to their vehicles to arriving guests, who had arranged to borrow them on the Turo car-sharing platform. Instead, they received citations for illegally operating businesses on airport property.

A Turo executive who examined the rash of tickets in August 2017 learned the authority that runs the airport had hired a private investigator to create bogus reservations, then meet car owners with a police officer in tow.

Weeks later, a cease-and-desist letter arrived at Turo's San Francisco headquarters, demanding the company stop its business at the airport until it obtained a permit and operated with rental car companies from an off-site facility.

"It was bizarre," said Michelle Peacock, vice president and head of government relations for Turo. "We had a conversation with them that lasted nine minutes. We're willing to pay something in terms of a fee and give them information on transactions. Instead, it seems like they're interested in being litigious and aggressive, and I find it baffling."

Since then, the fight hasn't just escalated, it has spread. Not only to other airports but to dozens of statehouses across the country, where lawmakers are considering legislation that affects peer-to-peer car-sharing, in which individual car owners make their cars available for borrowing.

The ongoing battles echo other instances in which companies that play matchmaker between customers and providers — companies such as Uber and Airbnb — have unsettled traditional incumbents, which claim the newcomers are circumventing regulatory requirements and laws. Turo and other peer-to-peer upstarts say the rental companies are bent on squashing innovation and competition.

They believe they're under siege from the rental car industry, which, Peacock claims, has encouraged airports to skirmish with car-sharing companies and urged legislators to pass laws that could cripple the fledgling peer-to-peer industry.

Experts project that nearly 30 states may contemplate laws related to the peer-to-peer car-sharing and traditional rental car industries when legislatures are in session next year. In most cases, the crux of the argument revolves around the question: Are peer-to-peer companies the same as car rental companies? That classification would bring distinct requirements related to taxes, insurance and safety.