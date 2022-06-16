Ferrari says EVs and hybrids will account for 80% of sales in 2030

MARANELLO, Italy -- Ferrari told investors that full-electric and hybrid models will make up 80 percent of its sales by 2030, and vowed to produce "even more unique" cars as it makes the expensive shift to zero-emission models.

"We believe we can use the electric engine to enhance the performance of our cars," CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday at Ferrari's capital markets day as he unveiled the company's long-awaited new business plan.

Vigna confirmed the Italian supercar maker's plans to launch its first full-electric vehicle in 2025, and Ferrari said it would launch 15 new models from 2023 to 2026.

"Everything we do will always focus on being distinctively Ferrari," Chairman John Elkann said in opening remarks. "The opportunity set of electrification and electronics will allow us to make even more unique cars."

Ferrari expects full-electric cars will make up 5 percent of sales in 2025 and 40 percent in 2030, Vigna said. Hybrid models should rise to 55 percent of sales in 2025 from 20 percent in 2021, before dropping to 40 percent in 2030.