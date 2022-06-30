Ferrari to continue building internal combustion engines on its road to EVs

Every 22 minutes on the V-8 assembly line at Maranello a finished engine and chassis come together, which Ferrari calls a "marriage."
For an undisclosed sum, the engine with a V-12 model includes a plate bearing the name of the worker who made it.
Ferrari executives highlight the emotion some drivers feel when they buy one of their cars, that start at more than 200,000 euros ($212,000).
"I see customers coming to take their cars and some of them are crying," Vigna told Reuters.
So it's crucial for Ferrari to create a similarly passionate response to its EVs.
Hybrid sports cars have been a success, pairing powerful engines with the instant acceleration of an electric motor.
But full-electric sports cars have a weight problem because of the huge batteries needed to provide enough power.
Croatian hypercar maker Rimac's Nevera, for instance, weighs 2,200 kg (4,850 lb), more than fossil-fuel sports cars and heavier than the Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
That enormous weight "in turn affects performance, driving dynamics and experience", said Dario Duse, managing director at consultancy AlixPartners.
Ferrari is not alone in facing these challenges, and few ultraluxury rivals are rushing to go electric.
Lamborghini, for instance, does not plan a full-electric car until the end of the decade.
But, according to AlixPartners' Duse, Ferrari must weigh its options more carefully than Lamborghini, which has a deep-pocketed owner in VW.
"For Ferrari, which unlike Lamborghini does not have access to a development platform like that of VW, the issue of investments is also certainly relevant," Duse said.