Federal AV legislative push stuck in neutral

"I don't have much money, so I won't put my money on a bill being done this year," said Ron Thaniel, vice president of legislative affairs at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. "It's a tough lift this Congress, and frankly, it's looking more and more like the 117th Congress [which starts next year], as far as getting the bill done."

Initially, Thaniel hoped legislation might be introduced by late last winter. Lawmakers had embarked on renewed efforts last August to collect feedback on legislation that ostensibly would provide a legislative framework for broad deployment of AVs. But the time frame for advancing a bill likely has passed.

At issue are some of the same disagreements that sunk the AV START Act in the Senate in December 2018. That bill would have affirmed the Department of Transportation's traditional role in regulating vehicles from bumper to bumper and sought to preempt state laws governing autonomous driving operations. Since federal regulators have established only voluntary safety standards to date, that aspect of the bill concerned Peter Kurdock, general counsel at the nonprofit Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

"It's unprecedented in our mind that the government is saying it's not going to act; however, in the absence of regulation, states cannot act," he said. "It was creating a dangerous regulatory vacuum in our mind."

The comments came during the Automated Vehicles Symposium, an annual gathering — virtual this year — of industry, government and academic leaders that has become a key venue for discussing self-driving technology and transportation innovation. The event is sponsored by the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International and the Transportation Research Board.