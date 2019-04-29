FCA partners with Harman, Google Technologies for new connectivity platform

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is planning to offer a new connected vehicle system for drivers worldwide.

FCA said Tuesday that it has selected Samsung unit Harman and Google Technologies to help deliver new on- and off-board services that will enhance the connectivity customer experience for drivers in more than 150 countries.

FCA said it will use the Harman Ignite cloud-based platform to deliver a full array of connected services to drivers. Off-board, the new system will assist owners by predicting maintenance needs, locating fuel and charging stations, receiving traffic prompts and restaurant offers, and providing live customer-care assistance at the push of a button, the automaker said.

The global "ecosystem" platform will also offer owners 4G network connectivity and support the evolution to 5G with any service provider worldwide, FCA said.

Dealers, fleet operators and service providers will also reap benefits from the cloud-based connectivity platform, FCA said.

FCA said the Uconnect system, which is powered by Android, will also offer drivers with on-board over-the-air software updates, fast interaction and wireless integration with their mobile devices.

Overall, the new system will provide a connected environment for electric vehicles and mobility services, with applications such as remote battery management, smart EV trip navigator and vehicle-to-grid services. It will also support the FCA Mobility Services portfolio, including features such as pay by the mile options, usage-based vehicle insurance, vehicle rental and peer-to-peer car sharing solutions, such as the U-Go system, the automaker said.

FCA said its new connected "ecosystem" will begin rollout in the second half of 2019, and all new FCA vehicles will be connected by 2022.

"By selecting industry leaders such as Samsung and Google, we are making an efficient and responsible utilization of capital to provide advanced technological solutions to our customers worldwide," Harald Wester, FCA's chief technical officer, said in a statement.

"In collaboration with Harman-Samsung and Google, we have developed a flexible, easy-to-use and connected 'ecosystem' that not only deploys today's technology but is also ready to integrate upcoming innovations."