Family of woman killed by AV sues Arizona, city of Tempe

BLOOMBERG

The family of a pedestrian who was struck and killed last year by an Uber self-driving vehicle is suing the state of Arizona and the city of Tempe.

The family alleges negligence, and is seeking unspecified damages, as reported by the Arizona Republic's website.

The lawsuit says the state and city failed to make roadways safe and allowed autonomous vehicles to operate in an unsafe manner.

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was struck as she walked across a four-lane road while pushing a bicycle. Video footage shows that in the seconds before the accident, the human safety driver behind the wheel of the Volvo XC90 was mostly looking down, not at the road. Uber settled with the victim’s family last year.
 

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive