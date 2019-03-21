Family of woman killed by AV sues Arizona, city of Tempe

The family of a pedestrian who was struck and killed last year by an Uber self-driving vehicle is suing the state of Arizona and the city of Tempe.

The family alleges negligence, and is seeking unspecified damages, as reported by the Arizona Republic's website .

The lawsuit says the state and city failed to make roadways safe and allowed autonomous vehicles to operate in an unsafe manner.

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was struck as she walked across a four-lane road while pushing a bicycle. Video footage shows that in the seconds before the accident, the human safety driver behind the wheel of the Volvo XC90 was mostly looking down, not at the road. Uber settled with the victim’s family last year.

