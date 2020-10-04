Even before EV mandate, Calif. market is evolving

LOS ANGELES — California's plan to end sales of gasoline-burning vehicles in 2035 could have a ripple effect nationwide if history is any guide. The Golden State's unique ability to set its emission standards has been shaping the U.S. auto industry for five decades.
But the initial effects will be felt inside the state, the nation's biggest auto market, and will start well before its 15-year deadline that all new vehicles be zero-emission.
Tesla is already climbing the sales charts in California, and its electric vehicles are threatening bestsellers such as the Honda Civic and Toyota Camry.
Automakers that have been dragging their feet on battery-electric vehicles, which include state market leaders Toyota and Honda, are likely rethinking their strategies, analysts said. And EV-friendly brands such as Volkswagen, Hyundai, Ford and Cadillac could add share.