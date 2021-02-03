EV tech supplier Ree Automotive to go public via merger

Ree Automotive, an electric-vehicle technology startup, has agreed to go public through a merger a special-purpose acquisition company. with blank-check company.

The transaction with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. includes a $300 million private investment in public equity and gives the combined entity an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. Ree’s existing investors will own more than 80 percent of the combined company.

Ree, a Tel Aviv-based company led by co-founder Daniel Barel, makes technology to integrate all drive components into the arch of the wheel and flat, modular chassis for autonomous delivery trucks, shuttles and robotaxis. The company says its platform can be used for battery or fuel cell-powered vehicles.

“Merging with a SPAC and becoming public is an important gateway that gives us the ability to scale up and meet demand,” Barel said in an interview. “We are here to deliver what we believe can be the cornerstone for e-mobility for the next century.”